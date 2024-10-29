Newcastle United face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, aiming to banish any demons from their defeat at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Magpies were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea as they suffered back-to-back defeats and slipped to 12th in the Premier League table. Eddie Howe was handed a major blow just before kick-off at the weekend, however, with news that Anthony Gordon was unable to start.

Gordon had suffered a calf injury in training at the weekend and despite travelling to the capital with the team, he was ruled-out of action. The former Everton man was forced to watch from the stands with supporters holding their breath on whether he will be fit enough to feature on Wednesday.

Asked about the winger’s fitness ahead of that cup game and whether he would be available to play this week, Howe said: “He has been for a scan. We’re hopeful that the injury isn’t serious, we didn’t think it was when he initially did it, let’s see how he is today.

He continued: “It was in training on Friday but it didn’t become necessarily obvious until Saturday, but it’s probably worse than he initially thought it was. Nothing serious, it’s one of those things you sometimes get from time to time. He felt it was too much for him to play on Sunday.”

Asked if Gordon will be available for the clash with Chelsea, Howe responded: “Yeah there is but of course we have to make the right decision. We have Arsenal coming up very quickly. It’s just about making sure we don’t have any further damage.”

A spot in a third-straight Carabao Cup quarter-final is up for grabs for Newcastle United on Wednesday night before a hotly-anticipated clash against Arsenal on Sunday. Last season, the Magpies defeated Mikel Arteta’s side 1-0 at St James’ Park following a feisty encounter.

Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman remain sidelined for both matches as they continue their respective recoveries from injury. Gordon remains Newcastle’s major doubt, with Martin Dubravka and Matt Targett also doubtful for Wednesday’s game.