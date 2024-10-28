EFL reveal major Carabao Cup update ahead of Newcastle United v Chelsea

Newcastle United face Chelsea for the second time in three days with a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup up for grabs.

In a repeat of one of last season’s four quarter-final ties, Newcastle United will face Chelsea for a spot in this season’s last-eight. The Blues, then under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, were victorious in a penalty shootout on that occasion before going on to lose in the final against Liverpool.

Newcastle United will be aiming for revenge from not only that match, but their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. That defeat ensured the Magpies will head into Wednesday’s game having lost three on the bounce against Chelsea and with just one win from their last six matches - that came against AFC Wimbledon in the previous round.

Ahead of Newcastle’s clash with the Blues, and the seven other Round Four games that are taking place this week, the EFL have confirmed when the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals will take place.

The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports following Tottenham Hotspur’s clash against Manchester City on Wednesday. Jamie Redknapp and Izzy Christensen will conduct the draw which will be presented by Mark Chapman.

That match between Spurs and the Citizens kicks-off at 8:15pm on Wednesday night. This means it is likely the draw will take place around 10:30pm.

Newcastle United’s match against Chelsea, which kicks off at 7:45pm at St James’ Park, will be shown live on Sky Sports +.

Carabao Cup Round Four matches

Tuesday 29 October - Southampton v Stoke City (7:45pm)

Tuesday 29 October - Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday (8pm)

Wednesday 30 October - Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool (7:30pm)

Wednesday 30 October - Preston North End v Arsenal (7:45pm)

Wednesday 30 October - Manchester United v Leicester City (7:45pm)

Wednesday 30 October - Newcastle United v Chelsea (7:45pm)

Wednesday 30 October - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)

Wednesday 30 October - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (8:15pm)