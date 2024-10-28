Newcastle United confirm major St James’ Park addition ahead of Chelsea clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St James’ Park will look a little different ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.

Newcastle United have confirmed that the new club shop will open on Wednesday 30 October ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea. The shop closed its doors during the summer ahead of a huge refurbishment, with a temporary club shop being opened across the street on Strawberry Place whilst work was being conducted.

A planned opening of the newly refurbished club shop was pushed back a little bit, but the club have now confirmed an opening date of Wednesday. The club’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “We are incredibly excited to open the doors to our new club store at St. James' Park. The transformation is incredible.

“Alongside our partners, Adidas, we have invested significantly into the store, and we are delighted to present our supporters with, what we believe, will be a world-class retail experience. We would like to put on record our sincere appreciation for all the support provided to us by Adidas, alongside the many other contributors and contractors who supported the project.

“We have focused on enhancing every aspect of the store, from recognising our history and heritage in the design, through to creating an immersive digital experience, whilst striving to deliver exceptional service, even on busy matchdays.

“Supporters will have access to the best and widest range of Adidas kit, clothing and official merchandise anywhere, direct from the club, with the promise of even more exciting product ranges to come. The store will also feature the club's own-brand products and other lines of clothing, and accessories, from the likes of New Era and Taylor Made."

Mags + members will be given an opportunity to be among the first people through the front door and will be sent an email from the club with a registration link to sign up. The club shop will then open its doors from 4pm for all supporters ahead of the game against Chelsea that night.

The club shop will then be open seven days a week, 9am-6pm on Monday-Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sundays - with opening times varying on matchdays. A new store in the Metrocentre will also open next month.