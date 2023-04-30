News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe names ‘calm’ Newcastle United player who ‘delighted’ him against Everton

Matt Targett was handed his first Premier League start in more than seven months at Goodison Park – and the defender’s “calmness and experience” shone through.

Miles Starforth
Published 29th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

That was the view of Eddie Howe ahead of the visit of Southampton, Targett’s first club, to St James’ Park this afternoon.

Third-placed Newcastle beat Everton 4-1 on Thursday night thanks to two goals from Callum Wilson and strikes from Joelinton and Jacob Murphy.

“I thought Matt did really well,” said Howe. “It’s never easy to come in after a long absence, but showed experience, he showed his calmness on the ball. I was really pleased with him.

“That was a big mental test for the team, and he was part of that team that was so good, so I’m delighted for him.”

Howe had recalled Targett after Dan Burn was laid low by illness ahead of the game.

And Howe – who has striker Alexander Isak pushing for a recall after an explosive appearance off the bench at Goodison Park – has had a number of decisions to make on his team for the Southampton game.

“It is always difficult,” said Howe. “I have got decisions to make. I’ve got to look at the balance of the team, and make the right decisions, not just for this game, but the games ahead, so there’s a plan behind my thinking.

“Dan Burn was slightly different situation, he wasn’t feeling to good in the build-up to the game.

“But Matt Targett did really well, so it shows the strength of the squad, and it’s good to see players coming in and taking their opportunities.”

The Southampton match is followed by a home fixture against league leaders Arsenal on May 7.