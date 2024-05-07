Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s win over Burnley saw them record back-to-back victories as Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes all got on the scoresheet for the second game in succession. However, unlike last week’s win over Sheffield United, this match saw Wilson partner Isak up-front from the off for the first time this season.

In a campaign where both have suffered from fitness problems, Eddie Howe has rarely been afforded the luxury to choose which player plays up-front - nevermind being able to start both of them together. However, that happened at Turf Moor at the weekend and he was rewarded with goals from the £83m duo in a commanding 4-1 win.

Wilson, who was making his first start since February, was asked about his partnership with Isak and whether it is one that has a long-term future. He responded: “It’s different. It gives the team a different dynamic and an extra outlet, but it brings its downsides when defending because we’re a man down in midfield.

“We have to work hard for the team. We know if we want to play with each other that we’ll have to do the other side of it as well.”

Wilson, unlike his strike partner whose country failed to qualify, will have one eye on impressing and featuring in this summer’s European Championships in Germany. Wilson was included in England’s last major tournament squad, but injury issues and other strikers in the Premier League impressing, mean his place in Gareth Southgate’s next squad is far from guaranteed.

Southgate was in attendance to watch Wilson net at Turf Moor, however, the striker admitted he did not realise that until after the game: “I didn’t know, I was trying to focus on the game. I heard afterwards that he was here so all you can do is perform when given an opportunity.

“I’d be lying if I was to say I didn’t have one eye on trying to make an impression over the last four games. But that’s all you can do.