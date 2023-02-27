Eddie Howe's revealing Newcastle United reaction as Carabao Cup final defeat underlines one thing

A Wembley final, and a push for Champions League final, was unimaginable 15 months ago when Eddie Howe took charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Geordies yesterday filled London with optimism that the fifth-placed club could end its 54-year wait for a major trophy, and the club’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final was hard to take.

Howe spoke of the “hurt” he was feeling when he spoke to the media after the game, which was decided by a strike from Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman.

Newcastle’s head coach added that he and his team will, in time, look back on the run to the final “positively”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a dramatic change from last year, where we were when we came in and took over to now going into this type of situation,” said Howe, reflecting on the road to Wembley.

“I know where I'd much rather be, and it's here competing for cup competitions, and trying to finish as high as we can in the league, so it's a very positive situation for us to be in currently.

Newcastle Untied head coach Eddie Howe, Manager after the final whistle.

“When the dust settles, we’ll only look back on this experience positively, but it’s hard to see that now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinical

Newcastle had dominated the ball, but stray passes in and around the box – and the defensive diligence and organisation of Erik ten Hag’s side – limited their chances.

And Man United were clinical with their first goal, scored from a needlessly-conceded free-kick.

Newcastle United fans at Wembley before the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minute earlier, David de Gea had denied Allan Saint-Maximin, and that save set up what followed. Their second goal came thanks to a deflection off Botman.

So the game was close, but not close enough.

The 90 minutes on the pitch was largely forgettable, but the scenes in the stands – and in London over the weekend – were unforgettable. Howe and his players, staying in a hotel next to the stadium, got a flavour of the build up from their rooms.

“Before the game, it was an incredible sight to see the black and white, even overnight in London,” said Howe. “The support they have given us was truly incredible, and I'm just so disappointed for them that we haven't been able to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But a big thank you from me to them for everything they've given.”

Rebuild

The game was the club's first visit to Wembley for a final since 1999 – and the hope is that the club will soon be back at the stadium.

That’s easier said than done, of course, and further investment is needed. Howe – who hinted at further squad rebuilding in the summer after the game – is already motivated to return to Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing is clear, there will be more comings and goings in the summer.

“Already, for me, you look to the future – and you’re desperate to get back here and win a trophy,” said Howe.