Howe has made three changes to the team which beat Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 at St James’ Park at the weekend.

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy – who both scored braces on Sunday – drop out of the team along with Dan Burn.

Howe has recalled Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Matt Targett to his starting XI.

United’s head coach had spoken about a couple of “knocks” in the squad yesterday.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks,” said United’s head coach. “Bruno (Guimaraes), we think, will be OK. No problems.

“Fabby (Fabian Schar) is one that we’ll have to check and make a late call on. Same situation with a couple of the other lads.”

Newcastle are third in the Premier League table, while Everton are in 19th place.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Joelinton. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Burn.

