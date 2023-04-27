News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe’s surprise Newcastle United starting XI for Everton – three changes at Goodison Park

Eddie Howe’s changed a winning Newcastle United side at Goodison Park.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 27th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 19:10 BST

Howe has made three changes to the team which beat Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 at St James’ Park at the weekend.

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy – who both scored braces on Sunday – drop out of the team along with Dan Burn.

Howe has recalled Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Matt Targett to his starting XI.

United’s head coach had spoken about a couple of “knocks” in the squad yesterday.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks,” said United’s head coach. “Bruno (Guimaraes), we think, will be OK. No problems.

“Fabby (Fabian Schar) is one that we’ll have to check and make a late call on. Same situation with a couple of the other lads.”

Newcastle are third in the Premier League table, while Everton are in 19th place.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Joelinton. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Burn.

EVERTON: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms.

