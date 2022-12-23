Saint-Maximin said he “hoped” that the club could sign Borussia Monchengladbach and France winger Marcus Thuram, his friend and former team-mate, after Tuesday night’s fourth-round Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth. Saint-Maximin said: “He’s a great player, and I hope we have a chance to take him here. I was so happy for him (to play at the World Cup).”

Howe was again coy when questioned on Newcastle’s transfer plans ahead of the club’s Boxing Day Premier League game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. United’s head coach was also asked about Saint-Maximin’s desire to see 25-year-old Thuram – who is out of contract next summer – at St James’s Park.

A smiling Howe said: “Well done, Maxi!”

After a pause, Howe added: "He’s a top player. But, yeah, no more than that. He’s one that I watched in the World Cup, for sure, but no more than that."

