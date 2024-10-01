Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has made eight changes to his Newcastle United side for the Carabao Cup match against AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park.

Fabian Schar captains the side as one of three players to remain in the starting line-up from the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday. Joelinton keeps his place in midfield while Harvey Barnes remains on the left wing for the match.

Otherwise, there have been wholesale changes for the match with £15million summer signing Will Osula handed his first competitive start for the club up front. Miguel Almiron returns on the left wing while Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock are back in midfield.

Martin Dubravka starts in goal with Nick Pope dropping out entirely. Summer signings Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy are on the bench. Young defender Alex Murphy is also on the bench alongside first-team regulars Sandro Tonali, Lewis Hall, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes.

Kieran Trippier is rested after limping off in the draw against Man City. He is now a slight concern heading into Saturday’s match at Everton.

Newcastle face Wimbledon in the rescheduled Carabao Cup third-round clash after the original tie at Plough Lane was called off due to a water-damaged pitch. The winners will face Chelsea at home in the last 16 later this month (date and time to be confirmed).

NUFC XI v Wimbledon: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Krafth, Kelly; Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff; Almiron, Barnes, Osula

Subs: Vlachodimos, Ruddy, Tonali, Gordon, Hall, J.Murphy, Burn, A.Murphy, Guimaraes