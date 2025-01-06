Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Carabao Cup match officials and rules have been confirmed ahead of Newcastle United’s semi-final first-leg trip to Arsenal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday night’s match (8pm kick-off) will see Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium with Craig Pawson appointed as referee by the EFL. Pawson’s last Newcastle match was the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United in November.

He also previously officiated the 0-0 draw at Everton, awarding Newcastle a penalty that was missed by Anthony Gordon and the 1-0 opening day win over Southampton - which saw Fabian Schar sent off. Schar will be suspended for Tuesday night’s match after being booked in the 3-1 quarter-final win over Brentford last month, Bruno Guimaraes will also miss the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pawson’s only Arsenal match as referee so far this season was a 0-0 draw at home to Everton last month. He will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Wade Smith with Tony Harrington as fourth official.

For the first time in the competition so far this season, VAR will be in place. John Brooks will be video assistant referee for the match, assisted by Lee Betts.

The EFL have also confirmed a VAR trial which will see the referee make in stadium announcements following any pitchside monitor visits.

An EFL statement read: "VAR will be in place for this season’s Carabao Cup Semi-Finals, along with the first use of in-stadium VAR announcements in English football. As part of the trial, referees will announce (over the stadium public address system) the final decision following a visit to the VAR pitchside monitor, or upon the conclusion of factual matters such as accidental handball by a goalscorer or offside judgements. Only the final decision will be announced in the stadium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United controls the ball whilst under pressure from Vitaly Janelt of Brentford in the Carabao Cup (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The trail will run over both semi-final legs for Arsenal v Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool. The Carabao Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

The Carabao Cup semi-final second-legs also see extra time introduced for the first time in the competition. In previous rounds, the tie would go straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest on penalties back in August after the second-round match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Now if the aggregate scores are level (there is no away goals rule) after 90 minutes in the second leg of the semi-final ties, 30 minutes of extra-time will be played. If the scores are still level, a penalty shootout will follow.