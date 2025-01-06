EFL make official Arsenal v Newcastle United announcement as rule change confirmed & £43m duo banned
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tuesday night’s match (8pm kick-off) will see Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium with Craig Pawson appointed as referee by the EFL. Pawson’s last Newcastle match was the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United in November.
He also previously officiated the 0-0 draw at Everton, awarding Newcastle a penalty that was missed by Anthony Gordon and the 1-0 opening day win over Southampton - which saw Fabian Schar sent off. Schar will be suspended for Tuesday night’s match after being booked in the 3-1 quarter-final win over Brentford last month, Bruno Guimaraes will also miss the match.
Pawson’s only Arsenal match as referee so far this season was a 0-0 draw at home to Everton last month. He will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Wade Smith with Tony Harrington as fourth official.
For the first time in the competition so far this season, VAR will be in place. John Brooks will be video assistant referee for the match, assisted by Lee Betts.
The EFL have also confirmed a VAR trial which will see the referee make in stadium announcements following any pitchside monitor visits.
An EFL statement read: "VAR will be in place for this season’s Carabao Cup Semi-Finals, along with the first use of in-stadium VAR announcements in English football. As part of the trial, referees will announce (over the stadium public address system) the final decision following a visit to the VAR pitchside monitor, or upon the conclusion of factual matters such as accidental handball by a goalscorer or offside judgements. Only the final decision will be announced in the stadium.”
The trail will run over both semi-final legs for Arsenal v Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool. The Carabao Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.
The Carabao Cup semi-final second-legs also see extra time introduced for the first time in the competition. In previous rounds, the tie would go straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. Newcastle beat Nottingham Forest on penalties back in August after the second-round match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.
Now if the aggregate scores are level (there is no away goals rule) after 90 minutes in the second leg of the semi-final ties, 30 minutes of extra-time will be played. If the scores are still level, a penalty shootout will follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.