Newcastle United face Brentford in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Lewis Miley will be involved in his squad for their Carabao Cup clash against Brentford on Wednesday night. Miley has made just one appearance for the first-team since March 17 - coming as a one minute cameo substitute during the win over Chelsea in the previous round of this competition.

Miley ended last season on the treatment table having suffered a back injury and the club have been careful with his reintroduction to the team to avoid any further issues. The 18-year-old has been involved in Under-21 matches this season and made a brief appearance against Chelsea on Monday night in a match that also marked Sven Botman’s long-awaited return to action.

Injury issues to his teammates meant Miley played 26 matches in all competitions last season and whilst that number is expected to be significantly lower this campaign, he could still have a big role to play in the squad, starting against Thomas Frank’s side.

“Lewis is an outstanding young player,” Howe told the Gazette. “He’s had a difficult time with injuries so we’ve had to nurse him back and I thought the right path was for him to play games.

“He played last night [against Chelsea] albeit for a short period as he will be involved with us tomorrow [v Brentford]. Getting his rhythm back is a really underrated thing. Players can rush that final part so when Lewis now plays in the first-team he will be at a really good level because of that.”

Sean Longstaff will miss the clash against Brentford through suspension having received bookings in the previous two rounds against AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea respectively. Longstaff will be back in contention to return against Ipswich Town at the weekend - but Howe will not have Joelinton at his disposal for the trip to Portman Road.

The Brazilian picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season against Leicester City and will be suspended for the clash against the Tractor Boys. He is eligible to face the Bees on Wednesday night, however.