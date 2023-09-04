The transfer window is over and Newcastle United can reflect on what has been a progressive summer of recruitment at St James Park.

The surprise capture of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali tops the bill as the Italy international seemed to be an unattainable target when last season came to a close. Eddie Howe was able to secure a deal for long-term target Harvey Barnes as he moved to Tyneside from recently relegated Leicester City and two young full-backs were added to the United ranks after Tino Livramento and Louis Hall joined from Southampton and Chelsea respectively.

Planning for the January transfer window is already underway but there are still intriguing options still available on free transfers as a number of players from across Europe were unable to find new clubs after their existing contracts came to a close at the end of June.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

David De Gea

The Manchester United stalwart departed Old Trafford at the end of last season after seemingly never-ending negotiations over a new deal came to an unsuccessful conclusion. There is some surprise De Gea has not found a new club over the summer despite reported interest from around Europe.

Jesse Lingard

Linked with Newcastle in the first two transfer windows under the PIF-led consortium’s ownership of the Magpies, Lingard’s career has taken a downturn after he struggled to make an impact at Manchester United in the aftermath of an impressive loan at West Ham United. An underwhelming one-year stay at Nottingham Forest came to a close at the end of last season and Lingard is said to be training with West Ham at the moment.

Eden Hazard

Another player somewhat surprisingly linked with a move to Tyneside during the early months of the PIF-led ownership at St James Park. Hazard’s talent is without question, but it is the injury problems that blighted his four-year stay with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Kasper Schmeichel

The former Premier League winner left Leicester City to join French club Nice last summer and made 46 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit last season. However, his contract was mutually terminated last month and the Danish international is yet to find a new club.

Stevan Jovetic

The former Manchester City forward has played for the likes of Inter Milan, Sevilla and Monaco since he left the Etihad Stadium in January 2017. Jovetic has spent the last two seasons with German side Hertha Berlin, scoring eleven goals and providing four assists in 40 appearances prior to his departure last month.

Phil Jones

It is probably a case of what could have been for Jones. Once hailed as a potential Manchester United great by Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Blackburn Rovers defender has been hit by a series of injuries that decimated his career at Old Trafford prior to his release last month.

Moussa Marega

The 32-year-old forward has been linked with Newcastle in the past few years and is without a club since he left Saudi side Al-Hilal last month as he was robbed of a chance to count the likes of Neymar, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic as team-mates.

Nampalys Mendy

