Newcastle United and Saudia’s new partnership with Formula E has been confirmed.

Newcastle United commercial partners Saudia have confirmed a new partnership between the club and Formula E.

The partnership was teased on social media earlier this week as fans were asked to guess who the ‘Secret Driver’ filmed making their way to St James’ Park in a Newcastle-themed Formula E car was.

The full video announcement features Newcastle stars Anthony Gordon and Elliot Anderson waiting for the ‘Secret Driver’, who is revealed to be £63million striker Alexander Isak at the end of the video.

Upon Isak’s reveal, Gordon asks his team-mate: “Didn’t fancy the bus then?”

And Isak responds with a smile: “No, I found something a little quicker!”

Formula E is an electric car motorsport similar to Formula 1 and has partnered up with Saudia and Newcastle for its latest promotion.

Last year, Newcastle agreed a ‘multi-year deal’ with Saudia to become the club’s official airline partner last October. Saudia is Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier and first teamed up with Newcastle in December 2022 as part of the warm-weather training trip and friendly match against Al-Hilal in Riyadh.

Following the announcement of Newcastle’s partnership with Saudia last year, the club’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “This is a natural step in our growing relationship with Saudia and follows our hugely successful partnership in 2022.

"We were incredibly impressed with Saudia, both on board our flights to and from the Middle East, and in what we experienced as our teams activated our partnership during the 2022/23 season. Saudia's partnership activations were extremely well received by our growing local and global fanbase, with incredible digital results being achieved by both parties.

"Our ambition is to grow Newcastle United globally and to become the most popular Premier League club in Saudi Arabia and other territories around the world.

"Saudia will open up new markets for Newcastle United as we strengthen our connection with fans across the globe. We are very excited about the journey ahead. We relish the challenge and opportunity to support Saudia as it looks to expand its route network, and reach new audiences, through the huge global awareness Newcastle United can provide."