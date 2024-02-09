Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are reportedly set to trigger an option to extend Emil Krafth's contract at the club until the summer of 2025.

Krafth's current contract at Newcastle was signed back in 2022 and expires this summer. He has spent the majority of the past two years on the sidelines following a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 29-year-old's last Premier League start came almost two years ago but has now returned to full fitness, starting the Carabao Cup matches against Manchester United and Chelsea. He also played the majority of the 3-0 win over Fulham in December following an early injury to Fabian Schar.

According to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, Krafth's extended contract will 'become official shortly'.

The decision would mark somewhat of a U-turn for the player, who was understood to have been open to a January move in order to get more playing time. But the transfer of Javier Manquillo and Newcastle's ongoing injury crisis effectively ruled out an exit for the Swedish international.

Krafth Newcastle for £5million in 2019 from Amiens and has gone on to make 72 appearances for the club, scoring once. The signings of Kieran Trippier and, more recently, Tino Livramento have impacted Krafth's game-time as well as his long-term injury.

Krafth has revealed his desire to extend his stay at Newcastle United.

And when asked about his future at the club in late 2023, Krafth told FootballSkanalen: “I haven’t reflected on it that much, as my focus has been on coming back and playing football. Then you have to take it as it comes.

“It is clear that you talk a little, but not especially. It’s not something I focus on. I just want to come back and play football.

"What happens, happens and then you have to take it. We are enjoying ourselves very much in Newcastle.

“I haven’t thought about it yet. It depends a bit on what the club wants and signals, but they haven’t signalled anything so far. We’ll see.

"My family and I enjoy Newcastle very well, so we can imagine staying. We would love to stay.”