England 6-2 Iran: Callum Wilson’s cool six-word response to Jack Grealish’s message
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson marked his World Cup debut with an assist in England’s 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.
It was Wilson’s first England cap since 2019 and his first as a Newcastle player as he joined Magpies team-mate Kieran Trippier on the pitch in Qatar. Wilson replaced England captain Harry Kane in the 76th minute of the game as the Three Lions led 5-1.
The substitution saw Trippier end the game wearing the captain’s armband as Wilson helped England add to their advantage in the 90th minute as he latched onto a Jude Bellingham through ball.
Bellingham had given England the lead before a Bukayo Saka brace, Raheem Sterling volley and another strike from substitute Marcus Rashford put Gareth Southgate’s side in a commanding position. Wilson looked as though he could have added to the lead himself before he unselfishly pulled the ball back for Jack Grealish to tap home and make it 6-1.
Following the match, Grealish took to Instagram to post a picture of him celebrating the goal with Wilson. The caption read: “What a man! Thanks for the assist Callum Wilson.”
Wilson replied: “No worries brother, I got you.”
Grealish has been criticised by Newcastle fans after mocking winger Miguel Almiron during Manchester City’s title celebrations last season. But there was no animosity on the field as England cruised to a big group stage win.
Iran scored a late consolation from the penalty spot as Porto’s Mehdi Taremi made it 6-2. The result was England’s joint highest-scoring match at a World Cup – tied with the 4-4 draw against Belgium after extra time in 1954.