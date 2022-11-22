It was Wilson’s first England cap since 2019 and his first as a Newcastle player as he joined Magpies team-mate Kieran Trippier on the pitch in Qatar. Wilson replaced England captain Harry Kane in the 76th minute of the game as the Three Lions led 5-1.

The substitution saw Trippier end the game wearing the captain’s armband as Wilson helped England add to their advantage in the 90th minute as he latched onto a Jude Bellingham through ball.

Bellingham had given England the lead before a Bukayo Saka brace, Raheem Sterling volley and another strike from substitute Marcus Rashford put Gareth Southgate’s side in a commanding position. Wilson looked as though he could have added to the lead himself before he unselfishly pulled the ball back for Jack Grealish to tap home and make it 6-1.

Jack Grealish celebrates with Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford after scoring their team's sixth goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Following the match, Grealish took to Instagram to post a picture of him celebrating the goal with Wilson. The caption read: “What a man! Thanks for the assist Callum Wilson.”

Wilson replied: “No worries brother, I got you.”

Grealish has been criticised by Newcastle fans after mocking winger Miguel Almiron during Manchester City’s title celebrations last season. But there was no animosity on the field as England cruised to a big group stage win.

