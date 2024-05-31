Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England Women take on France in a Euro 2025 qualifier at St James’ Park tonight.

England Women’s quest to qualify for Euro 2025 and defend their crown continues tonight when they face France at St James’ Park. The Lionesses drew 1-1 with Sweden in their first qualifier before defeating the Republic of Ireland 2-0 courtesy of goals from Lauren James and Alex Greenwood.

The Lionesses now face a double-header against France in two games that could prove pivotal in their hopes of qualifying for next summer’s European Championships that will be hosted in Switzerland. Sarina Wiegman’s side triumphed on home turf in 2022 when they defeated Germany in-front of a sold-out Wembley crowd.

Tonight will see St James’ Park host the Lionesses, three days before England Men’s team take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2024 warm-up game, again at St James’ Park. And ahead of tonight’s game, Wiegman has spoke of the ‘incredible’ atmosphere that is anticipated at St James’ park this evening: “It’s very nice to be in this area again.” Wiegman said.

“We’ve been here twice now after playing in Sunderland and now Newcastle. I’ve never been in that stadium before and I hear all the time that it is an incredible stadium.

“It’s almost sold out so that’s going to be great for the fans to show up and support us again. Of course, I have heard some things about the Women’s team and that a lot of fans showed up when they played in the stadium. That’s just really nice.