England injury update on Anthony Gordon & Man Utd duo after Newcastle United blow

Newcastle United injuries: Gareth Southgate has provided an update on Anthony Gordon’s progress while away with England.

Anthony Gordon is pushing to be fit for England ahead of Euro 2024 after being ruled out of the friendly match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Gordon missed Newcastle United’s final match of the 2023-24 season and subsequent trip to Australia after suffering an ankle injury during the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United last month. The 23-year-old was on the receiving end of a challenge from Sofyan Amrabat inside the penalty area but the Manchester United man went unpunished.

The Magpies winger was then called up to the provisional 33-man England squad ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany which will be cut down by at least seven players before the start of the tournament.

England host Bosnia at St James’ Park with several players ruled out of the match. Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier is set to captain the Three Lions but Gordon is one of several players who will not be involved on Tyneside.

Man United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are also nursing injuries and Southgate was asked to provide an update ahead of Monday’s match.

“All are progressing well, so we’re pleased with the progress they’ve made,” Southgate said. “None of them will be involved [v Bosnia].

“I think Anthony has a good chance to be available for Friday [v Iceland at Wembley Stadium]. The other two a bit more unlikely, but we will just see how quickly they can go really.

“Same for Bukayo [Saka], probably the same with John Stones. Everybody else will be involved.

“John because he reported a bit later, so he hasn’t worked with us for the number of days so better for him to follow an individual programme for the next couple of days.

“Bukayo is fine, he’s progressing well but the periodisation we’ve taken from his injury is to rest tomorrow and then he should be available for Friday.”

