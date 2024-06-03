Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United and England defender Kieran Trippier has praised the passion of Leeds United fans at Elland Road.

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has hailed Leeds United’s Elland Road as one of the ‘best atmosphere’ grounds he’s played at.

The 33-year-old has played at some of the best stadiums in world football for England, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle. But it seems his visits to Leeds have left a lasting impact on the right-back.

Trippier has visited Elland Road several times as a visiting player but has also experienced it from a home side’s perspective during England’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica in preparation for the 2018 World Cup.

When asked about which grounds have the best atmosphere, Trippier told Channel 4: “I'd say Elland Road is up there. I've played against Leeds when I was at Burnley, Tottenham, and Newcastle, I think that Leeds has really passionate fans.

“I think they've got great support there and I've managed to play there for England as well so I'd say Elland Road and I'd say Anfield as well.”

Trippier will be back at St James’ Park with England on Monday night (7:45pm kick-off) for the national team’s first match in Newcastle since 2005. The Three Lions face Bosnia & Herzegovina ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Trippier will be one of two Newcastle representatives in the squad alongside Anthony Gordon.

Following the announcement of the friendly match at St James’ Park, Trippier told The Gazette: “I'm looking forward to it.

“It's going to be good for the supporters to watch England at St James', it's been almost 20 years since England have played so I think it's good that England gets to travel around.

“I think it should happen more because it gives more fans the opportunity to watch the team.”

Trippier has also challenged the Newcastle fans at St James’ Park to ‘do one better’ than Leeds did six years ago.

“I think it'll be really good because we had the experience at Leeds before where it was an unbelievable atmosphere,” he added. “Hopefully Wor Flags can do one better!”