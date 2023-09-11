Newcastle United duo Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson will be hoping to add to their haul of England caps when the Three Lions face Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Both Magpies stars were unused substitutes as Gareth Southgate’s side laboured to a 1-1 draw in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday evening - but could come into the reckoning for what will be an eagerly anticipated clash against an in-form Scotland side.

Much of the pre-match talk has surrounded a current United star as the international future of Magpies youngster Elliot Anderson has been discussed by both Southgate and Scottish counterpart Steve Clarke after he withdrew from the latter’s squad.

But it is Trippier and Wilson who will be the focus for Magpies supporters on Tuesday night as they wait to see if they will be handed starts in a match arranged to celebrate the 150th anniversary of what is widely believed to be the first international fixture between the two countries.

