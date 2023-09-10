Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes is reportedly considering switching international allegiances to Scotland after another snub from Gareth Southgate’s England squad. Barnes, who scored 13 times for relegated Leicester City last season, was left out of Southgate’s first international squad of the season along with new teammates Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon.

Although Barnes has been capped by England, coming in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales in October 2020, he is still eligible to play for Scotland should he choose to switch allegiances. Barnes is yet to start a game for Newcastle but opened his account for his new club on debut against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 25-year-old could join fellow Magpie Elliot Anderson in playing international football for the Tartan Army, although doubts over his international future also loom large. Anderson was called up by Steve Clarke to represent Scotland this month, but the 20-year-old withdrew from international duty with an injury.

Elliot Anderson also faces decisions over his international future.

Much like Barnes, Anderson also has the opportunity to represent both Scotland and England at international level and Clarke, when asked whether he had sought assurances from Anderson over his long-term commitment to Scotland, said: "No. He just went home.

"Obviously (disappointing not to have the chance to work with Elliot), that's why we brought him into the squad. Disappointing to lose Elliot and Liam (Kelly) on the same day but that's part and parcel of international football, you deal with it.”