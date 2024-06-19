England leaked team news v Denmark: Decision made on Man Utd & Newcastle United stars as fresh pictures emerge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 33-year-old started England’s 1-0 Euro 2024 group stage opener win over Serbia on Sunday night at left-back. Trippier often plays right-back at club level but has regularly featured on the opposite flank under Gareth Southgate for England.
And with uncertainty over Luke Shaw’s fitness heading into the second group stage match against Denmark on Thursday (5pm kick-off), Trippier is set to start once again. This is despite Trippier suffering with cramp during the closing stages of Sunday’s win.
The Newcastle star trained alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and his club team-mate Anthony Gordon on Wednesday while Shaw was not involved in the session. The Manchester United left-back has not featured in a competitive game since February due to injury with a hamstring injury but made the cut for England’s 26-man Euro 2024 squad.
Trippier started at right-back in the Euro 2020 final and assisted Shaw inside the opening minutes to give England the lead against Italy. England eventually lost the final on penalties.
While Trippier is set to start, his Magpies team-mate Gordon is likely to remain on the bench. The 23-year-old winger was an unused substitute during the win over Serbia as Manchester City’s Phil Foden struggled to make an impact on the left wing.
Several pundits, including Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, have noted that playing right-footed Trippier out of position at left-back has negatively impacted Foden’s influence so far.
A win for England against Denmark would guarantee progression out of the group with a game to spare. The Three Lions face Slovenia on Tuesday, June 25 (8pm kick-off).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.