Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to start at left-back for England once again.

The 33-year-old started England’s 1-0 Euro 2024 group stage opener win over Serbia on Sunday night at left-back. Trippier often plays right-back at club level but has regularly featured on the opposite flank under Gareth Southgate for England.

And with uncertainty over Luke Shaw’s fitness heading into the second group stage match against Denmark on Thursday (5pm kick-off), Trippier is set to start once again. This is despite Trippier suffering with cramp during the closing stages of Sunday’s win.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Newcastle star trained alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and his club team-mate Anthony Gordon on Wednesday while Shaw was not involved in the session. The Manchester United left-back has not featured in a competitive game since February due to injury with a hamstring injury but made the cut for England’s 26-man Euro 2024 squad.

England's forward #18 Anthony Gordon (C), England's midfielder #24 Cole Palmer (3R), England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham and England's defender #12 Kieran Trippier (R) take part in team training session at the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship, in Blankenhain, eastern Germany on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Trippier started at right-back in the Euro 2020 final and assisted Shaw inside the opening minutes to give England the lead against Italy. England eventually lost the final on penalties.

While Trippier is set to start, his Magpies team-mate Gordon is likely to remain on the bench. The 23-year-old winger was an unused substitute during the win over Serbia as Manchester City’s Phil Foden struggled to make an impact on the left wing.

Several pundits, including Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, have noted that playing right-footed Trippier out of position at left-back has negatively impacted Foden’s influence so far.