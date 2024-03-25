Anthony Gordon will be hoping to stake another claim to secure a place in England's Euro 2024 when the Three Lions face Belgium on Tuesday night.

The Newcastle United star was rewarded for his remarkable form for the Magpies by landing a maiden senior call-up last week and he marked his first senior cap with a lively display in Saturday's narrow defeat against Brazil.

Speaking of Gordon's debut, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "The good thing is that he did what we thought he was going to do. He showed what he’s done for his club. He’s a serious contender and we have to know what these other options are if we lose players like we have, because no-one really knows how this season is going to pan out."

Whether his performance against Brazil is enough to help Gordon double his senior cap tally against Belgium remains to be seen - but one player with Newcastle connections seems certain to appear after Southgate confirmed former Magpies striker Ivan Toney is in line to make his first start for England.

The Three Lions boss said: “You can’t hide that fact. He knows. It would be his first start so you’ve got to bear that in mind. With England, that’s the landscape — you don’t get hundreds of opportunities. I think every player recognises that’s the world we live in.”

But who would join Toney in the starting eleven and could Gordon be handed a second cap? We have a look at a possible XI as England round off their friendly double header against Belgium, based on various reports of who could get the nod on Tuesday.

1 . GK: Aaron Ramsdale It is a straight choice between Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale in goal - and the Arsenal man could get the nod after Pickford played the entire 90 minutes of Saturday's defeat against Brazil. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Ezri Konsa Konsa seems increasingly likely to make his first senior start for England after Kyle Walker withdrew from the squad after picking up an injury at the weekend. Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Stones Stones was one of England's best performers against Brazil and could keep his place for Tuesday's game. Photo Sales