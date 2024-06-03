Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier will lead out England when Gareth Southgate’s side face Bosnia-Herzagovina at St James Park on Monday night.

The Magpies defender was confirmed as Three Lions skipper for the first of two pre-Euro 2024 Finals friendlies as their trip to Tyneside is followed by a Wembley date against Iceland on Friday night.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Sunday, the Magpies star said: “It's going to be very special obviously at the stadium I play at week-in, week-out and I've got to thank Gareth for giving me that trust. But, for me, if I have the armband or not or if I play or not, I'm always there and I'm always ready for the team. I'm a leader with or without the armband, I've never had it on a permanent basis but that's the type of character I am. To lead the lads out is very special, my son will be mascot as well which is even more special so a really proud moment for myself.”

One player that will definitely not be joining Trippier in the starting eleven is Magpies team-mate Anthony Gordon as he misses out with an ankle issue - although Southgate did confirm the former Everton forward has ‘a good chance’ of featuring in Friday’s friendly with Iceland. Southgate also has injury concerns over Manchester City star Jack Grealish and Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo, who will be hoping to make a final push for the squad for the finals on the back of an impressive season with the Red Devils.

Jude Bellingham will not join up with the squad until next week as he is given extra time to recover from his Champions League-winning exploits with Real Madrid and Bukayo Saka and John Stones have also been given additional time to recover after they reported for England duty with injuries suffered during the final week of the season.