Kieran Trippier England decision made after Newcastle United injury 'scare'

England v Bosnia & Herzegovina: Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier will captain his country at St James’ Park on Monday.

Kieran Trippier is expecting a ‘very special’ evening at St James’ Park as he leads England out for the second time as captain against Bosnia & Herzegovina (7:45pm kick-off).

The Newcastle United right-back will earn his 47th England cap at his home stadium in the Euro 2024 warm-up match. The 33-year-old has only recently returned from a calf injury that kept him out for over two months and was a potential fitness concern ahead of this summer’s tournament in Germany after going off early in Newcastle’s post-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur in Australia last month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Trippier was withdrawn in the first half of the match in Melbourne and could be seen with a bag of ice on his leg. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe explained the decision was pre-planned and Trippier has now played down any fitness concerns.

"It was just precautionary,” Trippier said. “I put a bag of ice on it and the next moment everyone is messaging me saying I'm out of the tournament and this, that and the other. I'm thinking, 'Am I?'.

"I had so many messages after the game, but there was no knock, it was planned. Obviously, I didn't train much in the three months I was out and it was a three-game week, so I couldn't get that training in that I needed. Sonny [Tottenham Hotspur forward, Son Heung-min] was testing me for the first 35 minutes - it felt like I was playing 120, so I think the manager decided to take me off."

Kieran Trippier as Newcastle United captain.

Reflecting on the controversial trip to Australia he had previously described as ‘far from ideal’, Trippier added: “It's no problem at all. We went there, we played the games, we came back, no injuries and now I'm here with England and I'm ready to go for my country."

Euro 2024 is set to be Trippier’s fourth major tournament with England as he looks to help Gareth Southgate’s side end a 58-year wait for a major trophy. The right-back has previously helped England reach the World Cup semi-final in 2018, the European Championship final in 2021 and the World Cup quarter-final in 2022.

But Monday night’s match will mark a special occasion for the defender. Trippier has led Newcastle out many times as captain at St James’ Park but will now lead England out in the national team’s first match on Tyneside in almost 20 years.

It will be only the second time Trippier has captained England, previously leading the side out in a friendly against Wales in 2020.

“It's going to be very special obviously at the stadium I play at week-in, week-out and I've got to thank Gareth for giving me that trust,” Trippier admitted. “But, for me, if I have the armband or not or if I play or not, I'm always there and I'm always ready for the team.

“I'm a leader with or without the armband, I've never had it on a permanent basis but that's the type of character I am. To lead the lads out is very special, my son will be mascot as well which is even more special so a really proud moment for myself.”