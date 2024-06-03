Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United youth star Leo Shahar suffered international disappointment with England Under-17s in Cyprus.

Leo Shahar is already looking ahead to the 2024-25 season after signing his first professional contract with Newcastle United.

The 17-year-old has recently returned from Cyprus after representing England at the Under-17s European Championships. Shahar started all four of England’s matches as they progressed to the quarter-finals only to be beaten on penalties by Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle academy midfielder Ollie Harrison, who joined Chelsea last summer, missed what turned out to be the crucial penalty in the shootout for Greg Lincoln’s Young Lions side. Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg captained England in the match but was substituted before full-time.

After the defeat, Shahar took to Instagram to post images of himself in action during the tournament along with the caption: “Tough one to take, onto next season.”

Next season is shaping up to be a big one for Shahar having just signed his first professional contract at Newcastle. The teenager joined the United from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer and has already made an impression for the club’s Under-18s and Under-21s sides.

After signing his contract, the right-back told the Newcastle club website: “Seeing the likes of [Kieran] Trippier and [Tino] Livramento playing well for the first team makes me want to thrive and try to get into a similar position that they are in.