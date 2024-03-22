Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon will hope to build on the momentum of his stunning form for the Magpies by making a first senior appearance for England against Brazil on Saturday. After scoring ten goals and providing seven assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for Eddie Howe's side, the former Everton star received a maiden call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad last week and he will be in contention to face Brazil at Wembley this weekend.
Should he get on to the pitch at some point, Gordon is likely to face Magpies team-mate Bruno Guimaraes, who paid tribute to the young forward in his pre-match press conference.
He said: “He has been amazing. He’s so quick and when we get the ball to him we know he will do something special. No one at the club deserves to be in the England squad more than him, he has been unbelievable for us, always scoring and giving some assists. He deserves to be there and he's a lovely guy as well so I'm very happy for him. I hope he can get some minutes in the England squad and for me, playing against him will be massive for us both and the club as well."
With several other players in contention to feature in Southgate's starting eleven, we look at the latest reports to see who could walk out at Wembley to face Bruno's Brazil.