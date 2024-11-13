Newcastle United handed injury boost ahead of West Ham as key man spotted in training alongside £59m duo

Newcastle United have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of the Premier League match against West Ham United on November 25 (8pm kick-off).

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are on course to return from their respective injuries barring any setbacks during the international break. Trippier has been out for over a month with a hamstring issue while Wilson hasn’t featured since pre-season due to back and hamstring problems.

Anthony Gordon suffered an injury scare as he was withdrawn with a hip issue during the 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe declared Gordon a doubt heading into the international break.

But the 23-year-old has since joined up with the England squad and trained at St George’s Park on Tuesday. He was joined by his Newcastle teammates Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento.

Lewis Hall of England runs with the ball during a training session at St Georges Park on November 12, 2024 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Lewis Hall of England runs with the ball during a training session at St Georges Park on November 12, 2024 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Lewis Hall of England runs with the ball during a training session at St Georges Park on November 12, 2024 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Livramento was drafted into the squad after eight players withdrew due to injury. Fortunately for Newcastle, Gordon was not one of them.

England travel to Nations League group leaders Greece on Thursday before hosting Republic of Ireland on Sunday in the final international break of 2024.

As things stand, Gordon is likely to be available for the West Ham match at St James’ Park following the international break. But Newcastle still have some issues heading into the match with Emil Krafth out with a broken collar bone and Dan Burn suspended.

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles remain out with long-term ACL injuries.

Newcastle are heading to Saudi Arabia with their non-international players for a warm-weather training camp following three consecutive wins against Chelsea, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. They will be hoping their international players come through the break unscathed as they aim to make it four wins in a row when they host The Hammers.

