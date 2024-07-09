England are currently putting the final touches to their preparations for Wednesday night’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.

For the third time in Gareth Southgate’s reign, the Three Lions have reached the last four of a major tournament and they will now hope to reach the final of the European Championships for the second time by seeing off Ronald Koeman’s side.

There are some big calls for Southgate to make as further questions were thrown up in Saturday’s quarter-final win against Switzerland. The return of Luke Shaw, who made his first appearance of the tournament against the Swiss, and Marc Guehi’s return from a suspension means Southgate will have much to consider before he finalises his starting eleven. The likes of Ivan Toney and Cole Palmer could also come into contention after impressing as substitutes in recent games.