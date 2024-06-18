Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney could be on the move from Brentford this summer.

The 28-year-old striker has been subject to serious transfer interest from some of the Premier League’s top clubs. Toney is currently away with England at Euro 2024 having scored 72 goals in 141 games for Brentford since his arrival from Peterborough United in 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in Toney and have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign the Brentford striker. According to Football Transfers, Spurs have agreed personal terms with the player but have seen a £40million offer rejected by Brentford, who want £65million.

Toney is expected to be on the move this summer with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United also credited with an interest. Toney’s former club Newcastle have also previously been linked with a move for the player but their interest has since cooled.

Still, Newcastle could stand to make a small sum should Toney be sold this summer. Sky Sports previously reported that Newcastle would be entitled to 9% of Toney’s transfer fee as part of a sell-on agreement with Peterborough.

On that basis, if Toney was sold for £65million, Newcastle would stand to make £5.85million from the deal.

But those figures have been disputed by Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who slammed it as ‘complete misinformation’. Newcastle have already banked around £3million from Peterborough selling Toney to Brentford for £10million and are understood to be entitled to a further sell-on percentage once the player is sold again.

Any sale would be a small but welcome boost for Newcastle as the club looks to adhere to Premier League profitability and sustainability rules.