The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for a hectic summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes and believe the Brazil international can replace club stalwart Toni Kroos.

The long-serving German has collected an incredible haul of silverware during his decade-long stay with the La Liga giants after becoming a five-times Champions League winner, as well as winning four La Liga titles, five FIFA World Club Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, four SuperCopa de Espanas and one Copa del Rey. However, the 34-year-old brought down the curtain on his club career when Real saw off Borussia Dortmund in last season’s Champions League Final and ended his professional career when Germany suffered a Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat against Spain on Friday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking after Kroos announced his decision to retire, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "Veterans and legends have to choose their destiny. Toni has made his decision and we have to respect it. Replacing a player of that level is difficult if not impossible, but this squad has the resources. The youngsters must take more responsibility. He wants to go out at the top and he has the chance to do that, I understand it. Saying goodbye like that would be ideal. Everyone wants to go out at the top, but then you need the courage to take the decision, and Toni has that."

Replacing Kroos will be no easy task for Ancelotti and several names are said to be in the mix for a summer move to the Spanish capital. However, news outlet Fichajes have claimed Bruno’s name is one that ‘sounds loud’ in talks at the Bernabeu as they look for a midfielder that can ‘integrate well’ with big summer signing Kylian Mbappe. Intriguingly, the report also suggests Real will find it difficult to prise the Brazil star away from Newcastle after a deadline passed on a £100million release clause that was inserted into the new contract signed by the former Lyon midfielder last season.

There were claims Bruno had waved goodbye to Newcastle supporters after he played a significant role in a 4-2 win at Brentford on the final day of last season - but Magpies manager Eddie Howe insisted the midfielder remains ‘integral’ in his plans and stressed the United hierarchy will do all they can to retain his services.

He said: “I don’t think it’s a wave goodbye. Bruno probably does that many times but it can be interpreted in a way that people watching decide that’s the case. Certainly from my side, I hope it’s not. He is integral to what we’re doing and is an inspirational player, we’re desperate to keep him. They're two outstanding players (Bruno and Isak), I've said many times this season and they can make the difference and have made the difference at numerous times. It's always about the team and how the team functions. The team gives them a platform to play well and their involvement in the goals today was top class but you can't forget their team-mates who helped them. It's been a team effort all season and I think we've really stuck together and I can't speak highly enough of the group of players.”

