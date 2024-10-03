Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pep Guardiola has labelled Ilkay Gundogan’s performance against Newcastle United as ‘one of the worst’ of his career.

Gundogan played 66 minutes of the 1-1 draw between Manchester City and Newcastle United at St James’ Park at the weekend - his sixth appearance in all competitions since returning to the club this summer. The German international made it seven games for City since his return with a good display during their comfortable 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday night.

Speaking about Gundogan’s display in Slovakia, Guardiola was full of praise for the midfielder, however, he did take time to aim a swipe at his performance on Tyneside on Saturday, describing it as ‘one of the worst’ he had seen from the 33-year-old: “Yeah [against Slovan Bratislava] he played at the level that we know he can do it, he has a strong mentality.

“The game against Newcastle was not really, really good, one of the worst I’ve ever seen from him in the past eight or nine years, but it happens.”

Newcastle United supported their draw against the Citizens with a battling win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night as they secured a safe passage into Round Four of the Carabao Cup and a home tie against Chelsea at the end of this month. Eddie Howe’s side travel to Goodison Park on Saturday evening aiming to end this section of the Premier League with a win and head into the international break in good spirits. City, meanwhile, face Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.