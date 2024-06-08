Liverpool ‘on alert’ for £40m Newcastle United star following PSR bombshell
Yankuba Minteh enjoyed a very successful loan spell at Eredivisie side Feyenoord last season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions following his loan move from Newcastle United. Minteh was signed by the Magpies last summer, for a fee of £6.5m, but was immediately sent on-loan to the Netherlands without kicking a ball for his new club.
With a solid season of top-level, senior football behind him, it had been anticipated that Minteh would return to pre-season with Newcastle United where he would be assessed in the first-team before a decision was made on whether the club would keep him in and around Eddie Howe’s matchday squads, or if another loan move would be suitable for the 19-year-old.
However, recent reports from the Telegraph have suggested that Minteh could be someone the club offload in order to meet Profit and Sustainability Rules. Newcastle United have placed a £40m price tag on the Gambian international and, according to reports, would ‘reluctantly’ consider bids around that figure.
Liverpool, who will head into next season under the guidance of Arne Slot, the man who managed Minteh at Feyenoord, have been credited with an interest in the winger. Jurgen Klopp’s departure means the Reds enter the summer window with a new manager and sporting director, Richard Hughes, under the guidance of Michael Edwards.
Minteh, meanwhile, also reportedly has interest from Italy and Germany, despite not yet making a single senior appearance for Newcastle United. Selling Minteh would be a blow for the Magpies who view him as a star of the future, however, being able to raise £40m would solve their PSR issues and allow them to spend this summer without losing the services of key men like Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak or Anthony Gordon.
On Thursday, it was revealed that Newcastle United were one of six Premier League clubs facing the prospect of having to sell players before June 30 in order to comply with PSR. Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Everton, Leicester City and Chelsea were the other clubs reportedly impacted by this - according to Sky Sports. However, it has subsequently been reported that Chelsea will not have to sell before the June 30 deadline.
