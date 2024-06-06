‘Happy’ - Bruno Guimaraes drops major hint over Newcastle United future amid Man City links and PSR bombshell
Bruno Guimaraes has reiterated he is happy at Newcastle United amid transfer speculation surrounding his future at the club. A £100m release clause, one that can be triggered by clubs before the end of June, has meant the Brazilian has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park in recent times.
Manchester City have been viewed as one of the contenders for his signature. Reports today suggested that Newcastle United, along with Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City, could be forced into selling players before June 30 in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.
Guimaraes is one of the club’s top assets, but they are keen to keep hold of his services beyond not just the PSR and his release clause deadline, but throughout this summer. Speaking to Brazilian reporters, Guimaraes reiterated his commitment to Newcastle United: "Look, my future, to be honest, is in God's hands.
“I have a contract with Newcastle, I'm very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I've been doing for the club. In short, I have a contract, I'm happy. I don't know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy.
"Obviously it's very nice to have your name linked with big clubs, it shows that I'm doing my job well, but I'm not worried about it at all, as I said, I'm happy at the club. I'm very happy, so let's see what happens.
"I'm not in any hurry, I'm happy, and it's up to God, let's see what happens.”
