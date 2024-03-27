Eredivisie champion hints at £6.3m winger’s Newcastle United summer move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has suggested Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh is unlikely to remain with the Eredivisie champions next season.

The Gambia international became the Magpies first signing of last summer when he completed a £6.3m move to Tyneside from Danish club Odense. However, Minteh was immediately sent on loan to Feyenoord and has made a significant impact during his season at De Kuip Stadium. The 19-year-old grabbed his first goal for his temporary employers in a 5-1 win at FC Utrecht in September and has gone on to score eight goals and provide three assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

There was some speculation suggesting Minteh could have returned to Newcastle as Eddie Howe battled with a lengthy injury list midway through the season - but the youngster remained with Feyenoord and has been a regular feature in their side throughout the campaign.

With thoughts now turning towards the next step in Minteh's development, Newcastle are believed to be considering their options and could look to send the young winger out on loan once again next season after assessing his progress during pre-season. However, Feyenoord manager Slot, who was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, has insisted Minteh is unlikely to return for a second season with his side.

He told Ziggo Sport: "He has mostly played a lot in his native country, where very little tactics are involved. When you're that fast, though, it's a huge weapon. One action and he's gone, then you don't catch up with him either. I think his choices are already getting better in the final stages. The only annoying thing for us is that if his choices get really good, he probably won't play with us anymore."