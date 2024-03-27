Newcastle United man ruled out for three matches following scan - set for summer transfer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jamal Lewis is a doubt for Watford's Championship match against Leeds United on Friday (8pm kick-off).
Lewis, who is currently on loan from Newcastle United, withdrew from the Northern Ireland squad due to a foot injury. It was initially hoped he would be back involved for the friendly match against Scotland after he missed the 1-1 draw with Romania last week.
But the left-back once again didn't feature as Northern Ireland claimed a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park.
And Watford interim head coach Tom Cleverley is 'hopeful' Lewis will be back involved over the Easter weekend after missing the last three games for club and country. Following the match against Leeds on Good Friday, Watford travel to face West Bromwich Albion on Easter Monday.
Reflecting on the injury, Cleverley said: "Jamal went for a scan that evening after he was ruled out of the Birmingham game.
"The scan result ruled him out of going away with Northern Ireland, but we’re hopeful he’ll be part of the Easter period."
Lewis has made 31 appearances while on loan at Watford so far this season. He remains contracted to Newcastle until June 2025.
The Northern Ireland international has made 36 appearances for Newcastle since his £15million arrival from Norwich City in 2020. The full-back has hardly played for the club since Eddie Howe's arrival as manager but did feature in pre-season before his loan move to Watford in July 2023.
Watford have an option to make the loan permanent at the end of the season. Regardless of whether that option is triggered, Newcastle are likely to try and secure a move for the defender.