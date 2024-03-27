Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamal Lewis is a doubt for Watford's Championship match against Leeds United on Friday (8pm kick-off).

Lewis, who is currently on loan from Newcastle United, withdrew from the Northern Ireland squad due to a foot injury. It was initially hoped he would be back involved for the friendly match against Scotland after he missed the 1-1 draw with Romania last week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the left-back once again didn't feature as Northern Ireland claimed a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park.

And Watford interim head coach Tom Cleverley is 'hopeful' Lewis will be back involved over the Easter weekend after missing the last three games for club and country. Following the match against Leeds on Good Friday, Watford travel to face West Bromwich Albion on Easter Monday.

Reflecting on the injury, Cleverley said: "Jamal went for a scan that evening after he was ruled out of the Birmingham game.

"The scan result ruled him out of going away with Northern Ireland, but we’re hopeful he’ll be part of the Easter period."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis has made 31 appearances while on loan at Watford so far this season. He remains contracted to Newcastle until June 2025.

The Northern Ireland international has made 36 appearances for Newcastle since his £15million arrival from Norwich City in 2020. The full-back has hardly played for the club since Eddie Howe's arrival as manager but did feature in pre-season before his loan move to Watford in July 2023.