Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has taken responsibility for his side’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock secured the Magpies their first win at Old Trafford in almost a decade and just their second win away against the Red Devils in 50 years.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Dutchman said: “I am a fighter and I know it is not always going up. We have a lot of setbacks this season so far, but also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.

“I have said that before I know when there are setbacks the routines are not the same, but even then you have to get results in. Obviously, Sunday and tonight were far from that so we have to do things right and at a certain level, at the minimum level to win games.

He continued: “I understand it when the results are not there. It is also a logical process that they are questioning that. But I am confident I can do it. At all my clubs I have done it and also last year here I did it as well, but at this moment we are in a bad place.

“I take responsibility for it. I see it as a challenge. I am a fighter and I am in that fight and I have to make sure that I share the responsibility with my players and that we stick together and fight together, and get better results.”

