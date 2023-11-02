Erik ten Hag delivers brutal verdict as Newcastle United dump Man Utd out of Carabao Cup
Manchester United v Newcastle United: The Magpies progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a memorable win at Old Trafford.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has taken responsibility for his side’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock secured the Magpies their first win at Old Trafford in almost a decade and just their second win away against the Red Devils in 50 years.
It was a chastening evening for the hosts as they succumbed to their second straight 3-0 defeat following their disappointing showing against their city rivals on Sunday. Post-match, Ten Hag claimed responsibility for the loss to a much-rotated Newcastle team whilst reiterating he is a fighter and a renewed determination to turn his side’s fortunes around.
The Dutchman said: “I am a fighter and I know it is not always going up. We have a lot of setbacks this season so far, but also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.
“I have said that before I know when there are setbacks the routines are not the same, but even then you have to get results in. Obviously, Sunday and tonight were far from that so we have to do things right and at a certain level, at the minimum level to win games.
He continued: “I understand it when the results are not there. It is also a logical process that they are questioning that. But I am confident I can do it. At all my clubs I have done it and also last year here I did it as well, but at this moment we are in a bad place.
“I take responsibility for it. I see it as a challenge. I am a fighter and I am in that fight and I have to make sure that I share the responsibility with my players and that we stick together and fight together, and get better results.”
Manchester United face Fulham in the capital on Saturday before a trip to Copenhagen in the Champions League. The Red Devils have just a month to wait to try an exact revenge on the Magpies when they travel to St James’ Park on Saturday, December 2 for an 8pm kick-off on Tyneside.