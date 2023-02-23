Erik ten Hag names strong Manchester United team - just three days before Newcastle United clash

The tie is finely poised at 2-2 after an enthralling first-leg at the Camp Nou and Erik ten Hag has announced a very strong starting XI for the clash at Old Trafford - one that includes key men Marcus Rashford and Casemiro. Antony, who has missed their last four matches, has been named on the bench.

A draw after 90 minutes at Old Trafford tonight would force the tie into extra-time and mean that the Red Devil’s, who have less than 72 hours to prepare for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, would be facing the prospect of playing 210 minutes of football since their opponents last kicked a ball. Newcastle, meanwhile, will have eight days to prepare for the final.