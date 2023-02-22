Manchester United receive major boost ahead of Newcastle United clash as injured star returns to training
Erik ten Hag has been able to welcome back one of his key players ahead of the Carabao Cup final.
The Red Devil’s have a Europa League last-32 clash with Barcelona between now and their clash with Newcastle on Sunday. The tie is finely-poised at 2-2 after an enthralling game at the Camp Nou.
That game means Manchester United have less than 72 hours to prepare for the Carabao Cup final and will add more minutes into the legs of their squad. However, the Red Devil’s hopes of balancing the demands of these two fixtures have been boosted by the return of Antony.
The Brazilian returned to first-team training on Monday and could be fit to play a part in his side’s huge upcoming couple of games. Ten Hag has revealed he is expecting the Brazilian will be fit enough to feature against the La Liga giants, despite missing their last four games with a leg injury.