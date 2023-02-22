The Red Devil’s have a Europa League last-32 clash with Barcelona between now and their clash with Newcastle on Sunday. The tie is finely-poised at 2-2 after an enthralling game at the Camp Nou.

That game means Manchester United have less than 72 hours to prepare for the Carabao Cup final and will add more minutes into the legs of their squad. However, the Red Devil’s hopes of balancing the demands of these two fixtures have been boosted by the return of Antony.

Antony has returned to training and is expected to feature for Manchester United this weekend (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)