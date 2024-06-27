Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All four of Newcastle United’s players at Euro 2024 have progressed to the last-16 of the competition.

Three of them will meet in Sunday’s match between England and Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen (5pm kick-off). Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka helped Slovakia progress as a best third-place side with a 1-1 draw against Romania on Wednesday evening.

Dubravka’s national team pulled off one of the shocks of the tournament by beating Belgium 1-0 in their opening group stage match before losing 2-1 to Ukraine in their second game. Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier started all three group matches as England progressed as group winners with a win over Serbia followed by draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon was a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia in what have been his only minutes at the tournament so far. The three Magpies players will meet in the first knockout round this weekend with a quarter-final place up for grabs.

Awaiting them in the quarter-final will be either Italy or another Newcastle player in Fabian Schar and Switzerland. Switzerland finished second in Group A after conceding a last-minute equaliser against hosts Germany.

The group stages have led to an arguably favourable draw for all of Newcastle’s Euro 2024 representatives with heavyweights such as France, Germany, Portugal and Belgium all on the opposite side of the draw.

After confirming progress to the last-16, Dubravka took to social media to post an image of himself celebrating along with the caption: “So proud of our country. We keep on fighting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubravka is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle this summer and has been heavily linked with a move away. The 35-year-old has also been asked about a possible move while at Euro 2024 but has been largely dismissive as his focus remains on progressing with his country, for now.

“I just want to enjoy this because this is huge for our country,” he said.

“We do not always qualify for tournaments like this, so I am trying to absorb all the energy.”

Dubravka said on his future earlier this month: “If I'm honest, I don't care what happens anymore. I defended my place and did my best for [Newcastle].