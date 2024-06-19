Euro 2024 winger gives message to agent amid Newcastle United & Aston Villa interest - £43m release clause
The 21-year-old is currently away with Spain at Euro 2024 and has been subject to transfer interest from the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and most notably Barcelona. Reports from Spain claim Williams is open to joining Barcelona but his significant wage demands would make any summer transfer difficult despite a £43million release clause in his contract.
Williams regularly plays on the left wing for club and country but is capable of playing on the right. His age, relatively low release clause and impressive return of eight goals and 19 assists during the 2023-24 season have made him a sought after player this summer. But when asked about his future, the winger admitted he is not focusing on anything other than Spain until after Euro 2024.
“I’m very happy at Athletic,” he said while on international duty. “It’s the club that has given me everything, the one that has bet on me 100 per cent. “It’s my home. I’m very happy. And what I want to do is focus on the European Championship 100 per cent. Otherwise, I don’t know what’s going to happen. “I have told my agent that I don’t want to know anything until the end of the European Championship.”
Williams started Spain’s 3-0 group stage opener against Croatia on Saturday and is set to be involved in Thursday night’s match against holders Italy (8pm kick-off).
