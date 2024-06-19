'Many inquiries' - Newcastle United facing transfer U-turn over £40m-rated winger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Yankuba Minteh is set to have multiple options regarding his future this summer.

The 19-year-old winger is the subject of transfer interest from clubs across Europe after a successful loan spell at Feyenoord from Newcastle United. Minteh scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for the Dutch side and has also impressed at international level with Gambia, scoring three goals in six caps for his country.

The youngster signed for Newcastle from Odense for around £7million last June before being loaned out to Feyenoord. And his impressive loan spell which saw him score in the Champions League and help Feyenoord win the KNVB Cup has attracted plenty of interest this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Bundesliga side and Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering a move for Minteh, according to Sky Deutschland. The report adds Minteh has ‘many inquiries on the table’.

Minteh remains contracted to Newcastle until June 2028 and head coach Eddie Howe is keen to have a closer look at the young winger during pre-season. But with The Magpies needing to raise funds through player sales this month, a significant offer for Minteh would be seriously considered before June 30.

An ambitious £40million price tag has been slapped on the teenager as Newcastle looks to make a considerable profit on a player who has yet to make his debut for the club.