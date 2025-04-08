10 European stars Newcastle United can sign for nothing this summer

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell | AFP via Getty Images

There are some intriguing options set to be available on free transfers this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United are preparing for what could be a transformative summer in the transfer market as they look to build on what has been a history-making season at St James’ Park.

With an increasingly hectic fixture schedule lying in wait, there will be a need to boost Howe’s squad - although the Magpies will continue to contend with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. A dip into the free transfer market could provide a useful tool during the summer - and there are some eye-catching options set to be available as free agents.

Which free agents could Newcastle United target this summer?

Jonathan Tah - Bayer Leverkusen

The Germany international has actually been linked with a move to St James’ Park on several occasions since a PIF-led consortium completed a £320m takeover of the Magpies in October 2021. A Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal winner during his time with Xabi Alonso’s side, Tah would offer the Magpies a wealth of experience at the top level of the game as they look to boost their defensive options this summer.

Angel Gomes - Lille

The former Manchester United academy product has impressed during his time in France and his performances over the last 12 months earned him a maiden call-up to the senior England squad. As it stands, Gomes is set to leave Lille on a free transfer at the end of the season and is reportedly attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Frank Anguissa - Napoli

Anguissa would bring Premier League experience after spending time with Fulham prior to his move to Napoli during the summer of 2022. After becoming a Serie A champion during his first season in Italy, Anguissa has featured in the Champions League and is able to play in a number of roles in midfield.

Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich

The former Manchester City winger is another player that has been linked with Newcastle on a number of occasions in recent months - although there have been some suspicions that could be agent-led speculation as Sane aimed for a new deal with Bayern.

Nicolas Tagliafico - Lyon

The Argentina international has a wealth of experience in European football after enjoying spells with Ajax and Lyon. The experienced left-back has made over a half-century of appearances in the Champions League and Europa League and also boasts 69 international caps.

Alex Meret - Napoli

The three-times capped Italy international could be an intriguing option as Newcastle look to add to their goalkeeping options at the end of the season. Meret has won Serie A and the Coppa Italia during his time with Napoli and was part of the Italy squad that won the European Championships with a penalty shoot-out win in the final against England.

Stefan de Vrij - Inter

A veteran centre-back that has been linked with Newcastle on a whole host of occasions in recent years. De Vrij was said to be on the Magpies wishlist last summer but opted to pen a new one-year deal to remain at the San Siro. That deal will come to an end this summer and he could well be available on a free transfer.

Luka Jovic - AC Milan

The Serbian international featured against Newcastle in their Champions League campaign last season - but has suffered a number of injuries that have limited his impact during the current season. Jovic has scored in his last two games after finding the net against Napoli and Fiorentina over the last fortnight and will hope to end the season on a high.

Mario Pasalic - Atalanta

Another player with Premier League experience after spending time with Chelsea earlier in his career, Pasalic has enjoyed a successful spell with Atalanta in recent years. The Croatian midfielder was part of the Atalanta side that won last season’s Europa League with an impressive win against all-conquering Bayer Leverkusen.

Jonathan David - Lille

Probably the free transfer option on the wishlist of most top clubs in Europe this summer. The Canada international is believed to have been discussed by the Magpies hierarchy as they look to boost Eddie Howe’s attacking options during the summer - although there will be intense competition from clubs in the Premier League and beyond.