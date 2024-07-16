Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

Gnonto has spent two seasons at Elland Road following his move from FC Zurich in 2022 . The Italian international enjoyed a solid debut campaign in the Premier League, but saw his side relegated to the Championship under Sam Allardyce.

A haul of eight goals and two assists in the second-tier under Daniel Farke was a solid return for Gnonto last campaign and has reportedly caught the attention of Premier League clubs. Everton, who had a £25m bid for the 20-year-old rejected by Leeds last summer, have been credited with interest in him again whilst Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the versatile Italian.

The Toffees have already announced the signing of Jack Harrison this summer following his loan spell at Goodison Park last season. And the Toffees, who were handed two separate points deductions last season for PSR breaches, are among the frontrunners to sign Gnonto this summer - with reports from TeamTalk suggesting that they are ‘confident’ in beating interest from elsewhere.

In rejecting Everton’s advances for Gnonto last summer, Leeds were reportedly holding out for around £30m - a fee they could demand again this summer. However, with a mass exodus of top talents expected at Elland Road this summer, with Archie Gray having already left the club and Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville among those tipped to follow him out the exit door, Leeds will be very reluctant to see Gnonto leave without being well compensated for his services.

Everton were the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League last season with only basement boys Sheffield United netting less than the 40 goals Dyche’s side recorded in their 38 games. They have already looked to rectify that with the signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille this summer with Gnonto another player that could boost Dyche’s attacking options.

The Magpies, meanwhile, would greatly benefit from Gnonto’s versatility with the diminutive attacking midfielder capable of playing across the front line. Another striker, one that is able to play out wide, will be on Newcastle United’s shopping list this summer with Gnonto ticking a lot of those boxes.