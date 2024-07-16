Eddie Howe’s £5m clause ‘revealed’ as Newcastle United boss linked with England role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The FA would have to pay Newcastle United around £5m if they want to employ Eddie Howe as new England manager.

Gareth Southgate’s position as England manager has come under the spotlight following their 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024. The Three Lions have made two finals and one semi-final during Southgate’s time as manager, but many believe it could be time for Southgate to move on and allow someone else to take up the role.

Howe has been linked with becoming England manager at some point in his career and is among the favourites to take over from Southgate if he decides to leave. If the FA decide that the 46-year-old is their man, then according to the Mail, they will have to pay a buyout clause to Newcastle United, worth a reported £5m.

Howe has previously distanced himself from speculation linking him with the England job, most recently telling Gary Neville on the Overlap: “It's a strange one for me because, when I'm in this mode, I'm totally oblivious to everything. I’m so focused on the day-to-day part, it's not a cliched answer it's the truth. I don't lift my head and see what is going on or what people say.

“Talking on the national team, my big memories were watching you [Neville] play for England. That era was very much me in my early years, forming a love for England and wanting them to do well, having that feeling of devastation when we didn’t quite make it over the line.

“I loved that feeling of watching the national team, I was immersed in it. I love England and I hope they go on to win the Euros this summer, and I think they can.

“I love Gareth and I’ve got a real determination for England to win. I’ve never really thought about international football. Who knows what will happen in the future.”

Former Chelsea duo Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter have also been tipped as Southgate’s potential successors. Lee Carsley, who guided England Under-21’s to European Championship glory last summer, has also been listed as a potential candidate.