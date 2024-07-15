Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isaac Hayden has been linked with a return to QPR this summer after enjoying a good loan spell with the club during the second half of last season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

After seeing a loan move to Belgian outfit Standard Liege cut short in January, Hayden moved to QPR in a bid to help Marti Cifuentes’ side avoid relegation to League One. An impressive second half of the campaign followed with the R’s avoiding the drop with relative comfort in the end and Hayden becoming someone QPR fans have urged the club to re-sign ahead of the new season.

And QPR do have interest in signing Hayden this summer, but could face a stumbling block in the form of the midfielder’s wages. Hayden still has two years left on his current Newcastle United contract having signed an extension with the club in September 2020.

Former England midfielder, Carlton Palmer, believes QPR would be a good destination for Hayden again this season and he is hopeful that the 29-year-old can return to the capital. Speaking to Football League World, he said: “QPR are very keen on signing Isaac Hayden from Newcastle on a permanent contract. He returned to Newcastle after his loan spell from Christmas to the end of the season. He was very instrumental in helping Cifuentes' side avoid relegation.

“He has two years left on his current deal. The 29-year-old made 17 appearances for QPR as they finished 18th. It looks like the stumbling block is his salary. Newcastle have made it clear that he is surplus to requirements and QPR would like to make this a permanent deal. Obviously, with Chris Willock going to Cardiff, that will free up some money.

“It's come out that the player himself is keen to be part of Cifuentes' team, but no agreement on personal terms has been reached, and that will be needed to get the deal over the line. If the deal can't be done, then QPR will look to loan him again for the season, but Newcastle are keen to get Hayden off of their wage bill. There will be other clubs that are interested in him in the Championship too.

“QPR remain the favourites. The player enjoyed his time there, enjoyed playing for Cifuentes, but it remains to be seen whether they can meet the player's wage demands.”