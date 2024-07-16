Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle United are interested in signing one of the stars of Euro 2024.

Newcastle United have asked about the availability of PSG and Netherlands star Xavi Simons this summer - according to Fabrizio Romano. Simons impressed for the Dutch in Germany and scored a stunning goal against England during their semi-final defeat to the Three Lions on Wednesday night.

Simons is currently contracted to PSG - but spent last season on-loan at RB Leipzig where he scored eight goals and registered 13 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances last season. Newcastle United’s reported interest comes as they look for ways to strengthen their attacking options amid rumours Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron could leave the club this summer.

Despite impressing at Euro 2024, the 21-year-old doesn’t seem to have a future at PSG and could be sold by the French club this summer. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted to being a fan of Simons and praised his impact for the Netherlands against England.

“I enjoyed Xavi Simons in that game (against England).” Ten Hag said. “The drive he has, the passion with which he conquers balls and recognises situations are top.

“His enormous drive as well. That is almost un-Dutch. I think you can see that he was trained abroad. He almost has a southern European doggedness in his game.”

Simons, meanwhile, is also reportedly wanted by Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig and the two German clubs are viewed as more likely candidates for his signature this summer than the Magpies.