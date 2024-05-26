Everton could make shock bid for in-form Newcastle United winger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle United are facing a number of key decisions in the transfer market this summer - and Premier League rivals Everton are reportedly hoping to hand them another.

The Magpies battles with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations have been well versed in recent months and there have been suggestions several members of Eddie Howe’s squad could be sold this summer to free up funds to spend elsewhere. The likes of Callum Wilson, Martin Dubravka and Sean Longstaff are all set to enter the final 12 months of their current deals at St James Park and could be moved on as United look to avoid losing the trio on free transfers next summer.

The Magpies are also facing a big call on Yankuba Minteh as the Gambian international prepares to return from what has been a successful loan spell with Dutch giants Feyenoord. The youngster has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions during the campaign and there has been speculation over what could be the next step in his development.

Speaking during United’s two-game tour of Australia, Magpies boss Howe opened up on Minteh’s future, saying: "I have been keeping a very close eye on him. That would have been a great day for him despite the sending off. I think he has done really well and attacked the challenge of going alone, new league, new team-mates and has played in the Champions League. I think he has done really well this year and he can be proud of his efforts. I have tended not to communicate, I think you are better of letting the players focus and not give them too many distractions. Let's wait and see what happens in his next step.”

With speculation suggesting the former Odense winger could spend another season with Feyenoord or even be allowed to leave Newcastle on a permanent basis, Minteh has revealed he believes the Magpies have a lot of confidence in his ability and insisted he will be ready to play in the Premier League when called upon.

He told Dutch football outlet Voetbal International last month: “Ultimately, the Premier League is my goal. Newcastle United is the club that have a lot of confidence in me. I have no idea what the future looks like. I was in Newcastle once, when they played against Borussia Dortmund. I will hear soon what plans the club has for me. I'm still young, I have time, maybe they want to loan me out again. I don't know yet, I'll hear about it. I'll let everything happen to me. I know only that one day I will play in the Premier League.”

