AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer as the Magpies search for ways to strengthen their defensive options.

Thiaw has emerged as an option for the Magpies this summer as they look for ways to strengthen Eddie Howe’s defensive options. The German international made 30 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan last season, including playing 90 minutes against Newcastle United in their opening game of last season’s Champions League group stage at the San Siro.

Despite having already added Lloyd Kelly to their ranks, as well as confirming the permanent addition of Lewis Hall, so far this summer, Newcastle United could look for further ways to strengthen their defence and Thiaw could be someone they look to sign this summer.

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s interest in Thiaw?

Thiaw has been linked with a move to Newcastle for a while now and Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has recently revealed that the Magpies are ‘very interested’ in a move, claiming new sporting director Paul Mitchell is an admirer of the 22-year-old. Writing on his website, Di Marzio said: “The Milan transfer market continues and after having made official the purchase of [Alvaro] Morata, the Rossoneri will now try to further strengthen the team. In terms of exits, however, Newcastle has returned heavily on Malick Thiaw.

“Newcastle had already been following the German defender at the beginning of the summer but could now come back with force on the player. At the moment, no official offers have arrived at the Rossoneri club, but the English team is very interested. The 2001-born player, in fact, is very much liked by the new sporting director Paul Mitchell.”

How would Thiaw fit Newcastle United’s system?

Thiaw would give the Magpies an extra option on the right of defence, but his primary position is as a centre-back. With Dan Burn, Sven Botman and Lloyd Kelly as options for a left centre-back role, Thiaw would act as competition for Fabian Schar and as a makeshift right-back if required.

Schar has enjoyed a renaissance under Howe and is likely one of the first names on the teamsheet, however, at 32 years of age, the club will need to prepare for his successor and Thiaw could be that option as a long-term replacement for the Swiss international.

Thiaw boasts more pace than Schar and at 1.94m tall is a physically imposing character that would add height and strength to any backline. Although his passing range may not be as good as Schar’s, there aren’t many defenders in world football that are able to better Schar in that aspect of the game.

How much could Thiaw cost this summer?