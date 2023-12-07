Everton v Newcastle United: The Magpies are in Premier League action again when they make the trip to Goodison Park.

Eddie Howe’s side travel to Merseyside aiming to make it three Premier League wins in a row against an Everton side that don’t have the best of records in front of their own fans this campaign. Whilst they are able to boast one of the best away records in the division, the Toffees have won just once at home in the league this season and begin the day inside the relegation zone.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, know a positive result would see them keep pace alongside the rest of the chasing pack eyeing a European spot at the end of the season. They will have to do this without the services of Nick Pope, however, after it was confirmed that he would be missing for around four months with a shoulder injury.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about the game at Goodison Park and the best ways to watch the match live:

When is Newcastle United v Everton?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Everton kicks-off at 7:30pm at Goodison Park. The match will be refereed by Tim Robinson with David Coote on VAR duty. Robinson refereed Newcastle’s 4-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in October.

Is Newcastle United v Everton on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Everton will be streamed live on Amazon Prime in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Amazon Prime begins at 7pm. Prime Video have shown eight of this week’s ten Premier League matches with two, including Newcastle’s trip to Goodison Park and Spurs’ clash with West Ham, to follow this evening.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from Goodison Park online and on our social media channels.

How can I watch highlights of Newcastle United v Everton?

