Dan Burn is setting his sights on playing in a Wear-Tyne derby after Newcastle United were handed an FA Cup tie against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Magpies haven’t played against Sunderland in over seven years - but Sunday’s FA Cup draw means the two sides will do battle once again in January.

One of a strong cohort of boyhood Newcastle United supporters in Eddie Howe’s squad, Burn, like many of his teammates, will be relishing the opportunity to face Sunderland, despite the defender currently being sidelined with a back injury he picked up against Arsenal over a month ago. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Burn was asked his reaction to the draw and what it would mean to potentially play in this fixture for the first time.

Burn replied: "Class, ain't it? I was just thinking, since I've managed to get back to the club, we have managed to get back to the League Cup final, the Champions League and now I'm going to have the opportunity, hopefully, to play against Sunderland.

"It's just crazy. I've always said I wanted Sunderland to be in the Premier League so we can have these games more regularly. To be able to do it is going to be class.”